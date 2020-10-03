DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Trading Up 0.6%

DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

About DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. Its deposit products comprise personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, club, money market, individual retirement, and savings accounts; demand deposits; investment certificates; fixed-rate certificates of deposit; and ATM and debit cards.

