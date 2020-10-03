Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 1.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.88 ($45.74) and last traded at €38.90 ($45.76). 3,189,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.48 ($46.45).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.42 and a 200-day moving average of €31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.