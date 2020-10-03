Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.52 ($17.08) and last traded at €14.29 ($16.81). 13,679,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.28 ($16.79).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average of €14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

