Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Verra Mobility (NYSE:VRRM) Critical Contrast

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 166.57%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.92 $33.34 million $0.65 15.55 Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.50 -$9.31 million $0.36 20.11

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond S Shipping. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond S Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Diamond S Shipping 12.62% 9.21% 5.34%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Diamond S Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

