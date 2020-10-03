DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,118,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $409,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

