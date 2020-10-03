DigitalBits Price Down 5.3% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $600,047.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00628034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005262 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.03814214 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

