DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.10 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $10,798.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00969922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003373 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,081,118,101 coins and its circulating supply is 4,865,936,359 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

