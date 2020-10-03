Dignity (LON:DTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.06. Dignity has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

