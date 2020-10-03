Dignity’s (DTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Dignity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
