Dignity’s (DTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Dignity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

