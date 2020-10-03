Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCOM. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

