Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $238,337.96 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

