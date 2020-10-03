Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $238,337.96 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.
- On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
