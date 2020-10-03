Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LACK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LACK)’s share price were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LACK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 26.78% of Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

