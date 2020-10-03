Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Trading Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s share price were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.10 and last traded at $234.12. Approximately 11,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18.

Get Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.19% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.