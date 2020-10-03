Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,089,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,978. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

