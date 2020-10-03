Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,943 shares of company stock worth $34,307,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Docusign by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Docusign by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -193.16 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

