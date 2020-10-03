Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $329.07 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $329.07 million and approximately $120.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Exrates, Robinhood and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00433743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000370 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,521,774,522 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Robinhood, Bits Blockchain, YoBit, ZB.COM, Indodax, C-Patex, Poloniex, Kraken, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, BCEX, Graviex, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ovis, cfinex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Exrates, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Tidex, Gate.io, Novaexchange, CoinEx, C-CEX, Crex24, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Coindeal, Bitbns, QBTC, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Koineks, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

