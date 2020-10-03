Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) CAO Sells $1,777,006.00 in Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DG opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $213.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

