DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $10.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 86 Research downgraded shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DouYu International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.99. 2,802,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.59. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

