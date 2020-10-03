Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at BofA Securities

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target upped by BofA Securities from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

