Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

DX stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

