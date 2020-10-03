Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

