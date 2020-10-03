Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

