Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $365,300.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 90.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.