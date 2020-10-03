Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend payment by 1,007.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares alerts:

Shares of EVGBC stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 1-year low of $99.94 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.