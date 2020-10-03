Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.