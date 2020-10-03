Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 6th

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend by 857.6% over the last three years.

