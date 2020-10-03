Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 9.69

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 217 977 1841 86 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 5.75, indicating that their average share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.