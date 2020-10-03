Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00431880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

