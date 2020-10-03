Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

ENTA stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.47 million, a PE ratio of 567.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

