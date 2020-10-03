Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $805.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

