Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $92.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

