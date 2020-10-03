Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Envista by 3,361.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

