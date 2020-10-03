Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,385. The company has a market cap of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.30. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

