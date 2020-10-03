Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Insider Sells $140,500.00 in Stock

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Connelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00.

EQ stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

