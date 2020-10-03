Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $712.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $712.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $791.40.

Shares of EQIX opened at $778.00 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $805.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $764.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

