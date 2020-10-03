Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -312.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

