Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) is one of 37 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Equitrans Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -12.80% 15.32% 6.16% Equitrans Midstream Competitors -8.67% 51.86% 5.38%

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion -$203.74 million 2.76 Equitrans Midstream Competitors $6.22 billion $545.08 million 36.55

Equitrans Midstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.6% and pay out 100.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream’s rivals have a beta of 2.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equitrans Midstream Competitors 630 2223 2643 103 2.40

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream rivals beat Equitrans Midstream on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.