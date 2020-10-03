Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of ESQ opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

