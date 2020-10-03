Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 397,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after acquiring an additional 806,622 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.