Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

