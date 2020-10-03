ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) Shares Down 0.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $69.54. 1,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.