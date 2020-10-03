Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ETSY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,037. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,294 shares of company stock worth $25,533,072. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

