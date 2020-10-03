European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.46 ($1.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.49.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £936 ($1,223.05).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

