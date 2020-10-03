Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 162.50%. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evolus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 209.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

