Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.04. 73,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 61,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Excellon Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.