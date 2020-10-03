eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $419,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,703,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,460,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $395,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $420,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $397,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $359,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.94 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

