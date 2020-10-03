Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 249,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

