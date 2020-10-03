FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.