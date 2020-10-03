FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,296,319.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

