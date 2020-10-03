Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Insider Sells £10,398.40 in Stock

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 7,990 ($104.40) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,375.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,351.48. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ferguson Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $2.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

